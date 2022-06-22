Doctors warn complacency is the biggest risk as Covid-19 cases in UAE rise

People in the UAE with symptoms of the coronavirus who refuse a test must take much of the blame for rising case numbers, senior doctors said.

Some patients are writing symptoms off as flu and avoiding tests and home quarantine, they said.

New variants of the coronavirus, more socialising indoors as the weather heats up, fewer people wearing masks and waning immunity from vaccines are also factors.

“The rise in cases is due to casual attitude towards Covid-19 protocols,” said Dr Ahmed Khairy, head of department of internal medicine at NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the rise in cases from 200 a day last month to more than 1,400 this week, doctors said few people required hospital treatment, and the numbers with pneumonia were low.

“The number of viral infections has gone up, some are getting influenza and others are picking up new Covid variants,” said Dr Saheer Sainalabdeen, a specialist in respiratory medicine at Medeor Hospital in Dubai.

“But the numbers needing hospital treatment for Covid-related issues are very low.

“There are lots of other viruses causing issues like colds, coughs and throat pain, and very few people are being admitted for pneumonia as we have seen in previous waves of Covid.”

The latest seven-day average for Covid-19 cases in the UAE is 1,413, up from 326 around this week in May.

While doctors urged more vulnerable people with health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness or cancer to take extra precautions, they said the spike in cases was not necessarily a cause for concern.

“More people are inside now due to the hotter weather, and this is a viral infection,” said Dr Sainalabdeen, who has been treating coronavirus patients since the early days of the pandemic.

'Milder but highly spreadable'

“Those in close contact with others who have the virus will pick it up,” he said.

“If you are in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid, you should also be getting tested.”

In March, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema) said quarantine was no longer required for those in close contact with a positive case, but it is still necessary to get tested.

Health professionals have reported more common symptoms of fever, body aches and a sore throat during the current wave of infections.

A fever usually subsides within 72 hours, and as 100 per cent of the country is now vaccinated to some degree, symptoms usually pass without the need for hospital care in most cases.

Dr Khairy said complacency contributed to more cases in recent weeks.

“Many people are neglecting the importance of mask rules and are avoiding tested when having minor symptoms appear considering to be a simple flu,” he said.

“Another reason is the complacency in wearing masks indoor.

“Fortunately, with availability of vaccines and herd immunity the hospitalisation has reduced significantly.”

The number of people around the world with the virus has increased as mask mandates and restrictions on movement are cut.

Since June 12, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said air passengers travelling from abroad to the US will no longer require a negative Covid-19 viral test or documentation of recovery before boarding their flight.

The seven-day average of new cases has risen to 87,380 on June 20, up from 42,894 on April 20.

Meanwhile in the UK, the number of people in English hospitals with Covid-19 complications has increased by 24 per cent in a week.

NHS England data showed 5,726 coronavirus patients with hospitalised, up from 4,602 last Monday. Doctors attributed the rise to more socialising over Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee weekend celebrations.

Dr Pawan Kumar Shrivastava, a consultant internal medicine at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, said people must not ignore precautions and government advice.

“We have lost so many of our friends and relatives in the last Covid wave, and we don’t want a similar situation again,” he said.

“The disease is milder, but that doesn’t mean we should not take precautions, as this can change at any time to severe disease.

“Once again, I emphasise on the proper use of mask, early diagnosis and effective home quarantine is the key to controlling this deadly infection.”

What are the rules?

Dubai

Anyone who gives a positive PCR test for the coronavirus is a confirmed case. That means 10 days of isolation, even if symptoms are not present.

The Dubai Health Authority said citizens should download the Covid-19 DXB app. Those who do not will be liable for a Dh10,000 fine.

After that, “immediate” isolation in a separate room from family is required and employers must be notified.

The 10-day home isolation period is mandatory. The first day is the day the PCR test was taken.

Abu Dhabi

A person who gives two positive tests is a confirmed case. Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said high-risk categories — those who are 50 years old or above or have severe symptoms or have a chronic disease or pregnant women — should visit a primary assessment centre for a check-up and isolation measure advice following a first positive test.

Those to whom the above does not apply, such as patients who demonstrate no symptoms following a positive test, should visit any health facility in the emirate for retesting.

The isolation period is 10 days and two negative PCR tests are needed to end quarantine. This period can be cut short if two negative tests are returned 24 hours apart.

Labourers of government and private companies are required to call 909 immediately for coordination of transportation to designated isolation facilities.

Anyone who experiences severe respiratory symptoms is urged to call 999.