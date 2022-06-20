Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,532 new cases

The UAE reported 1,532 new Covid-19 cases and 1,591 recoveries on Monday.

The total number of infections since the pandemic began stands at 928,919 with overall recoveries at 909,736.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the toll remained at 2,309.

The latest cases were detected from 247,059 PCR tests. More than 167 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Read More Covid-19 pandemic not over as Omicron variants threaten new waves

There are 16,874 active cases in the country.

Cases have gone up this month and topped 1,000 since June 9. Just a month back, only 349 cases were reported.

Several countries around the world are facing a surge in Covid cases. Omicron offshoots BA. 4 and BA. 5 and scaling back of testing and surveillance are driving an increase in infections in several countries in Europe.