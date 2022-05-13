Beyond the Headlines: Is the Covid-19 pandemic over?

On May 16, the European Union will no longer require people to wear masks on planes.

Many countries have started to relax coronavirus restrictions, and some, such as Greece, New Zealand and Japan, are preparing to drop all rules in time for summer.

So, is it at last time to get back to normal — at least to the way life was before the pandemic? Or is it time to embrace a “new normal”?

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Suhail Akram asks experts and healthcare professionals if the pandemic is over at last.