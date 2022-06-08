Coronavirus: UAE reports 867 new cases, the highest in almost 16 weeks

The UAE has reported 867 new cases of Covid-19, the highest in almost 16 weeks.

This brings the total number of infections to 912,953.

Another 637 people beat the virus and recoveries reached 895,736.

The UAE has recorded a slight increase in daily cases in the past week. It was on February 18 that 882 cases were reported.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the toll remained at 2,305.

There are more than 14,900 active cases in the country.

Read More Latest updates on the coronavirus

The latest cases were identified from 279,163 tests. More than 163 million PCR tests have been carried out to date.

Extensive mass testing and a nationwide vaccination campaign have limited the spread of the virus in the country.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management, nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of December 2020 and the entire eligible population is fully vaccinated.