New chief executive for Abu Dhabi's Seha

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti brings decades of experience to the role

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi is one of Seha's hospitals. The medical complex is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare services. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The National
Apr 30, 2022

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE's largest healthcare network, has appointed Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti as its new group chief executive officer, it announced on Saturday.

Mr Al Kuwaiti brings 24 years of experience in healthcare and financial management to the role.

His previous positions include chief executive officer at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain and Al Mafraq Hospital.

Over the past decade, Mr Al Kuwaiti has also played a significant part in enhancing the overall position of Tawam Hospital as a centre of excellence in oncology.

“Having been embedded within Seha since its inception, I am a firm believer and advocate for the integral role our network plays in delivering exceptional healthcare for patients across the UAE and beyond," said Mr Al Kuwaiti, in a statement also released by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

"Seha is truly the backbone of the UAE healthcare system and it is a great honour to become group chief executive officer and to work alongside Pure Health to take our organisation to new heights. Together, we will further elevate the health and well-being of the UAE population."

It comes at an important time for Seha, which manages Abu Dhabi's public hospitals and health centres. It was announced in January that ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, would consolidate several healthcare companies, including Seha, within the Pure Health umbrella to create the largest healthcare platform in the country.

Mr Al Kuwaiti succeeds Dr Tarek Fathey in the role. Mr Al Kuwaiti will now be responsible for providing strategic leadership across the Seha network and championing Pure Health’s vision to deliver healthier lives for citizens and residents.

Salem Al Nuaimi, Seha chairman, said it would go from strength to strength under Mr Al Kuwaiti's leadership. "This is a new, exciting and positive chapter in Seha’s journey as we aspire to become more integrated, holistic and outcome focused to help shape a healthier and happier nation.”

Seha was at the heart of the UAE's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has overseen the rollout of testing centres and vaccination hubs to control and curb the outbreak.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2021. SEHA Vaccination Centre at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal area. Abdulaziz Karmastaji gets vaccinated. Victor Besa/The National Section: NA Reporter: Shireena Al Nowais

Abu Dhabi resident Abdulaziz Karmastaji gets vaccinated at Seha's cruise ship terminal facility in January

April 30, 2022
Abu DhabiHealthHealth careseha
