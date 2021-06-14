Abu Dhabi’s Seha launches WhatsApp booking service for patients

Seha said the service will help patients manage their appointments more easily

To use the service, patients should save the number 02 410 2200 on their mobile phone. They then start a new chat with the saved contact on WhatsApp. Reem Mohammed / The National
Seha, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, has launched a WhatsApp booking service for patients in the emirate.

The WhatsApp service will allow Seha patients to make appointments, manage existing ones and create follow-up appointments in under two minutes.

Patients will also be able to see booked appointments, access general information and keep up with the latest news and updates.

To use the service, patients should save the number 02 410 2200 on their mobile phone. They then start a new chat with the saved contact on WhatsApp.

Existing patients who want to schedule an appointment will first undergo an authentication check using their Emirates ID number and phone number.

Following the confirmation, users will have a menu of options that will guide them on booking, modifying, cancelling and viewing new or follow-up appointments.

It will also give information on the location of Seha’s centres and working hours.

Seha said the service will automate 70 per cent of its patient interactions related to appointments and will complement its existing platforms for bookings, including its patient portal, app and call centre.

Bader Al Qubaisi, group chief information officer at Seha, said the new service was introduced after feedback from customers.

“Based on recent patient experience survey results, 70 per cent of Seha’s patients asked for self-services to help them easily manage their appointments and other services, particularly on one of the most popular social media apps on mobile phones, WhatsApp,” Mr Al Qubaisi said.

The new service is an expansion of the existing WhatsApp bot that was introduced at the start of the pandemic to give the public Covid-19 information and services, and to help reduce the spread of fake news and rumours.

Published: June 14, 2021 01:09 PM

