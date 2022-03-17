Coronavirus: UAE reports 386 new cases and 1,016 recoveries

The UAE reported 386 new Covid-19 cases and 1,016 recoveries on Thursday.

The daily caseload brought the total number of infections to 886,687.

Another 1,016 people beat the virus, and the recovery tally climbed to 855,342.

No Covid deaths were reported for the 10th consecutive day and the toll is 2,302.

The latest cases were identified from 376,447 tests. More than 143.5 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case was reported in the country on January 29, 2020.

Active cases dropped to 30,378 as recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

According to official data, more than 24.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the country embarked on a nationwide vaccination campaign in December 2020. About 96.7 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Dubai Health Authority said it would close the Albait Metwahid Al Warqa Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The centre will stop accepting people from today and those with appointments will be sent elsewhere to get vaccinated.

In January, the DHA closed the large One Central Covid-19 vaccination centre near Dubai's financial centre.