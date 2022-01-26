Dubai's largest Covid vaccination centre to close on Friday

The emirate's health authority confirms the centre at One Central will close this week

As of Friday, One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre will no longer house a vaccination centre. AFP
Sarah Forster
Jan 26, 2022

One of Dubai's most popular vaccination centres is closing on Friday, according to Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre is capable of delivering more injections a day than any other vaccine centre in the emirate, and has shepherded thousands of people through its doors since the vaccine drive began in Dubai in December 2020.

It is understood the closure relates to leasing arrangements, with all other DHA facilities pushing ahead with free vaccinations and boosters for the public.

Since then, more than 23 million vaccines have been administered in the UAE, resulting in 100 per cent of the eligible population having received at least one dose. More than 93 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Recently, authorities have been encouraging all adults to receive a booster shot.

The additional jab is now necessary for government workers in Abu Dhabi to enter the workplace and for Emiratis wishing to travel abroad.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 8:32 AM
