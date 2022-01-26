Dubai's largest Covid vaccination centre to close on Friday

One of Dubai's most popular vaccination centres is closing on Friday, according to Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre is capable of delivering more injections a day than any other vaccine centre in the emirate, and has shepherded thousands of people through its doors since the vaccine drive began in Dubai in December 2020.

It is understood the closure relates to leasing arrangements, with all other DHA facilities pushing ahead with free vaccinations and boosters for the public.

A full list of vaccination centres available in Dubai can be found here.

Kindly note that One Central #COVID19 Vaccination Centre Will be closed from 28th January, 2022 pic.twitter.com/gEniumKyY3 — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) January 26, 2022

Since then, more than 23 million vaccines have been administered in the UAE, resulting in 100 per cent of the eligible population having received at least one dose. More than 93 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Recently, authorities have been encouraging all adults to receive a booster shot.

The additional jab is now necessary for government workers in Abu Dhabi to enter the workplace and for Emiratis wishing to travel abroad.

