Abu Dhabi government employees must be vaccinated and have booster to enter workplace

All Abu Dhabi government employees must be vaccinated and have received a coronavirus booster shot to enter the workplace from January 10.

The requirement is in addition to the free PCR test public sector workers must have every seven days. Exemptions remain for those who cannot have the vaccine for medical reasons.

Officials set out the new rules on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the UAE announced a ban unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from January 10.

Emiratis who are fully vaccinated will also be required to take a booster shot if eligible should they wish to travel.

People are able to take a third booster shot six months after receiving their second dose of a vaccine.