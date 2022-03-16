Dubai Health Authority closes another Covid-19 vaccination centre

Dubai Health Authority is closing its Covid-19 vaccination centre in Al Warqa, a residential suburb in the city.

The Albait Metwahid Al Warqa Covid-19 Vaccination Centre will stop accepting people from March 17, DHA said on Wednesday.

People who already have an appointment will be sent a message directing them to go to another one for their vaccination.

“We will send an SMS with details of the new location for your vaccination appointment,” DHA said on Twitter.

In January, the DHA closed the large One Central Covid-19 vaccination centre near Dubai's financial centre.

According to the DHA website, here are the government centres where people can get vaccinated:

Al Barsha Health Centre

Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre

Al Mizhar Health Centre

Vaccination Centre Barsha Hall

Dubai Hospital

Hatta Hospital

Latifa Hospital

Nadd Al Hamar Clinic

Rashid Hospital

Uptown Mirdiff Centre

Zabeel Clinic

Appointments must be made either through the DHA app, by reaching the call centre on 800342 or on WhatsApp.

Residents can choose a day, time and location for the vaccine or the booster.

How to book a vaccine on WhatsApp

First, save the number 800 342 to your contacts. Then send a WhatsApp message to the number saying “Hi”.

You can then select your preferred language and option three to book a vaccine.

You will be asked to accept a disclaimer before linking your medical record number (MRN) to your WhatsApp account.

The system will ask you for a verification code that will be sent to your phone. Reply “mrnlinked” once done.

You will then be asked to confirm the MRN or add another.

After that, you will be asked to select your nearest vaccination centre offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Users then submit their MRN, confirm the vaccination centre and choose their preferred date and time.

You will receive a confirmation message with your appointment details.