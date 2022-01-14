Coronavirus: UAE reports highest case numbers in more than 10 months

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 3,068 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest number of infections in 10 months.

A total of 3,072 infections were reported on March 5, 2021.

Friday's daily caseload took the total number of infections to 799,065.

The number of recoveries reached 758,031 after 1,226 people were given the all-clear in the past 24 hours.

Officials said three patients died overnight, pushing the toll to 2,185.

The latest cases were identified from 424,861 tests. More than 116 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country since the pandemic began.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management said about 23 million vaccines have been administered so far with 92.87 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, authorities said Abu Dhabi’s public and private schools would continue with distance learning for another week.

Children were due to return to classrooms on Monday, January 17, after adopting remote teaching for the first two weeks of term to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But under the new announcement pupils would continue to study remotely for the week ending on Friday, January 21.