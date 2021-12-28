Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January

Abu Dhabi's public and private schools will switch to distance learning during the first two weeks of the second semester starting from January 3.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Tuesday said the decision applied to pupils at public and private schools in the emirate. It also covers training institutes, colleges and universities.

During the two-week period, testing campaigns will be further ramped up for staff and the situation will be monitored in preparation for the return to physical classes, authorities said.

The decision was taken as a "precautionary measure to limit the spread of Covid-19 and maintain low infection rates in the emirate".

Dubai's private schools, however, are to remain open. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai's private schools regulator, said in person classes would continue but extracurricular activities, school trips, and canteens are to close for the period.

It follows the announcement at Tuesday's weekly UAE Covid-19 briefing that government schools across the UAE would switch to online learning for the same period.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the new rules could be changed depending on local considerations, while schools would contact parents directly regarding the situation.

Authorities added that the world is witnessing a "significant increase" in the number of cases of infection due to the Omicron variant.

It cautioned that the risk of infection is still present and the world is still facing the threat of this epidemic.

The briefing also heard fresh calls for people to take the Covid-19 vaccine and booster, and continue to follow rules such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The decision came on the same day as Abu Dhabi updated its border controls.

Authorities announced that vaccinated people coming into Abu Dhabi from Thursday must show Al Hosn green pass, while those who have not been vaccinated must show a negative PCR test "received within 96 hours".

The new rules apply in conjunction with the use of EDE scanners that aim to limit the spread of Covid-19 and protect public health.

The scanners were introduced on December 19 to identify anyone who may have Covid-19.

Covid-19 case numbers have been rising in the UAE during December and elsewhere across the globe as the Omicron variant drives infections higher.

The UAE recorded 1,846 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 754,911 with a record 431,482 PCR tests conducted.

Less than 50 daily cases were being recorded in early December and in response to the rise, authorities have stepped up testing and introduced new rules to protect public health.

Abu Dhabi has also limited social events such as wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings to 60 per cent capacity.

Authorities previously urged people to celebrate the holiday seasons and new year events with caution and continue to adhere to distancing and wear masks.

Meanwhile Emirates suspended the entry of travellers from several African destination until further notice.

The airline said passengers on direct and transit flights from Angola and Guinea will not be permitted to travel to Dubai from December 28.

Six other African countries are also on this list from this date and they are Kenya; Tanzania; Uganda; Ghana; Ivory Coast and Ethiopia.

Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations remain unaffected.