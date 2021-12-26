Abu Dhabi tightens Covid restrictions at social events

The new guidelines are now in force

The National
Dec 26, 2021

Covid-19 guidelines for hosting indoor and outdoor social events have been enhanced, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters said on Sunday.

The new guidelines are now in force and apply to events from weddings to house parties.

Venues hosting social events such as wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings are to have 60 per cent maximum occupancy, the new rules say.

The maximum number of people permitted at indoor events is 50, and no more than 150 people are allowed at outdoor events and open-air activities.

Social events at home should not include more than 30 people.

Entry to social events also requires adherence to existing precautionary measures, including showing a green pass on Al Hosn App, presenting a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours and wearing masks while observing physical distancing.

Inspection and monitoring will be increased to ensure compliance with all preventive and precautionary measures to help maintain a low Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said.

The committee urges the public to continue observing precautionary measures by avoiding crowded places, wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth, practising physical distancing by keeping at least two metres apart, and regularly washing and sanitising hands.

The committee also encourages those eligible to receive a booster vaccine dose and maintain their green status on Al Hosn App through regular PCR testing.

Updated: December 26th 2021, 8:51 PM
CoronavirusAbu Dhabi
