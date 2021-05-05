Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Irena director general

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met Francesco La Camera, the director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency on Wednesday. WAM

The two discussed the global move towards clean energy and strategies to speed up climate action.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr La Camera also discussed the importance of promoting the concept of "green recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic, and sustainable development.

The minister reaffirmed the UAE's support for Irena and its key role in promoting renewable energy solutions and addressing climate change.

The international agency made Abu Dhabi its permanent seat in 2011 and moved into its headquarters in Masdar City, the capital's clean-technology centre, in 2015.

The UAE has set ambitious goals to rapidly increase the amount of energy it generates from green and renewable sources.

Noor solar park in Abu Dhabi is the largest single-site solar centre in the world.

At the end of last year, the UAE's renewable capacity reached 2.3 gigawatts, and is expected to be closer to nine gigawatts by 2025.

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Pakhtoons 137-6 (10 ov) Fletcher 68 not out; Cutting 2-14 Sindhis 129-8 (10 ov) Perera 47; Sohail 2-18

