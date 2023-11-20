Sheikh Khaled opens Dh1.1bn housing project in Al Wathba

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has inaugurated Al Wathba housing project in the emirate.

Spanning 875,000 square metres, the development provides 347 new homes for citizens and cost more than Dh1.1 billion.

It includes 15 parks and four mosques with a capacity for 1,725 people, as well as allocated plots of land for commercial and community facilities.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the project and he also reviewed the sustainable design of the homes.

Sheikh Khaled said the housing project would meet the needs of Emiratis in Abu Dhabi while ensuring stability and growth.

The new development is part of the UAE's commitment to providing suitable housing for Emiratis.

This year, Sheikh Khaled approved a Dh2.74 billion housing support plan for Emiratis living in the capital. The assistance for 1,800 citizens will be delivered under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgage holders will not be required to make housing loan repayments under the programme.

Housing loans will also be provided to eligible citizens as part of the initiative.