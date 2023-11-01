Sheikh Khaled approves new child-protection policy to tackle abuse and neglect

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved a new childhood protection policy in an attempt to tackle abuse and neglect.

The strategy will support families and caregivers to enable them to provide a safe environment for children, as well as protect children from psychological and physical abuse.

Sheikh Khaled, who is also the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, approved the policy during the Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled underscored the importance of providing support and care to the early childhood system, including preparing educational programmes to guide families and parents to make them aware of physical difficulties and dangers, as well as psychological and social risks to which the child may be exposed.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring that children are enrolled in programmes and activities that contribute to strengthening their personality and skills to deal with various situations.

Sheikh Khaled said investing in the early childhood sector will protect their rights, safeguard their safety and provide a safe environment for raising children.

Also announced at the Executive Council meeting was the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

The new centre, affiliated with the departments of municipalities and transport, aims to collate all real estate services and simplify procedures under one umbrella.

It aims to improve the efficiency of real estate regulation in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre will be responsible for developing strategic plans to regulate and enhance growth of the real estate sector, as well as organising real estate development projects, monitoring the performance of projects, launching new real estate destinations and providing support to encourage real estate investment.