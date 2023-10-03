Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed tours Adipec

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the second day of Adipec, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced.

During the tour on Tuesday, Sheikh Khaled visited local and international exhibits and pavilions, and reviewed the latest climate technologies and decarbonisation projects.

He was also briefed by exhibitors on new energy projects and innovative sustainability solutions.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-Designate.

During his visit, Sheikh Khaled affirmed that the UAE has made significant strides in addressing energy challenges and climate change through the launch of clean and renewable energy projects, and by launching innovative initiatives that support long-term growth.

He also emphasised the importance of global, cross-sector collaboration to build a sustainable future.

Adipec, the UAE's largest key annual energy event, began on Monday, October 3 and will run until October 5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

This year's theme is "Decarbonising. Faster. Together" and is expected to attract more than 160,000 energy professionals, industry leaders, innovators and policymakers from around the world.

The event will host more than 350 conference sessions across 10 strategic and technical programmes – including a new hydrogen strategic conference – with more than 1,500 speakers.

The event is taking place less than a month before the UAE hosts Cop28.

It aims to provide a platform for the energy industry to advance solutions and action towards eliminating methane emissions, phasing out carbon emissions across the value chain to achieve net zero by 2050, assuring energy security and scaling-up clean energy and decarbonisation technologies.