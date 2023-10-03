A Closer Look: Industry leaders converge on UAE for Adipec 2023

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Every year, Abu Dhabi hosts a large convention of oil, gas and energy companies that is attended by industry leaders, including energy ministers, decision-makers and professionals from all over the world.

This year, all eyes are on Adipec as it sets the stage for Cop28.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to energy reporter John Benny about what we can expect from the event.

