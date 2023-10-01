Police in Abu Dhabi restrict commercial vehicles as Adipec begins

Heavy goods vehicles and worker buses are to be restricted from entry into Abu Dhabi on Monday to ease congestion on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec).

Abu Dhabi Police will enforce a ban on all trucks and buses at entrances to Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Al Maqta'a Bridge from 6am on Monday, October 2.

Restrictions will be in place until midday, with road surveillance stepped up to ease traffic flow.

Exemptions from the ban include vehicles from public cleaning companies and logistical support, while traffic patrols will be deployed by police across all roads in the capital to monitor potential congestion.

Roads across Abu Dhabi are expected to be considerably busier than a usual Monday morning due to the opening day of Adipec, one of the world’s largest oil and gas conferences.

The event runs until Thursday, October 5, and is expected to attract more than 160,000 visitors, with high-profile speakers including energy ministers from Turkey, Bahrain and Egypt.