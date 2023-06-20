Accelerating actions and solutions to tackle energy challenges to dominate Adipec 2023

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, the UAE's key annual energy event, will return this year with a focus on accelerating the practical action and credible solutions needed to tackle the biggest challenges in energy and climate.

Adipec, whose theme this year will be “Decarbonising. Faster. Together”, will take place from October 2-5. It is expected to attract more than 160,000 energy professionals, industry leaders, innovators and policymakers from around the world.

“Adipec will be a progressive force for energy transformation and leadership,” said Tayba Al Hashemi, chairman of Adipec 2023 and chief executive of Adnoc offshore.

“It will unite the expanding and increasingly diverse world of energy and help us work together to transform, decarbonise and future-proof our industry, by accelerating the innovation and tangible actions needed to enable a lower-carbon and higher-growth future for the world.”

The event will host more than 350 conference sessions across 10 strategic and technical programmes – including a new hydrogen strategic conference – with more than 1,500 speakers.

It will take place less than two months before the UAE hosts Cop28. It will provide a platform for the energy industry to advance solutions and action towards eliminating methane emissions, phasing out carbon emissions across the value chain to achieve net zero by 2050, assuring energy security and scaling-up clean energy and decarbonisation technologies, according to an official statement.

By 2030, the world will be home to an additional half a billion people who will demand more energy every year, Mr Al Hashemi said.

“The global challenge of climate change calls for urgent, game-changing solutions to eliminate emissions. Every government, industry, business and individual has a role to play in decarbonising quicker … while safeguarding energy security and ensuring nobody is left behind,” he added.

Spread across 140,000 square metres, Adipec’s exhibition will host more than 2,200 companies from around the world. The exhibition will include four dedicated industry zones – a decarbonisation zone, a digitalisation in energy zone, a maritime and logistics zone, and a manufacturing and industrialisation exhibition and conference.

Last year, Adipec generated an estimated $8.2 billion in business for exhibiting companies, a survey conducted across the 2,200 exhibitors revealed.

The event hosted more than 40 ministers and 38 company heads, with a record attendance of more than 160,000 people from 164 countries, with 41 per cent coming from abroad.

It brought in $200 million in value to the UAE through sectors including tourism and hospitality, it said.