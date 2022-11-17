Adipec 2022 'generated $8.2bn in business for supply chain'

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) generated an estimated $8.2 billion in business for exhibiting companies, a survey conducted across the 2,200 exhibitors has revealed.

The event hosted more than 40 ministers and 38 company heads, with a record attendance of more than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries, with 41 per cent coming from abroad as it addressed critical issues facing the energy sector.

It brought in $200 million in value to the UAE through sectors including tourism and hospitality, it said.

"Adipec 2022 set out the need for a bold and realistic energy transition, an approach that is both pro-climate and pro-growth if we are to successfully chart a future of energy that is secure, sustainable, and affordable," said Tayba Al Hashemi, Adnoc Sour Gas chief executive and chair of Adipec 2022.

"The positive impact of the event is not only felt here, in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, but by the global energy industry and governments, who continue to turn up in larger and larger numbers each year."

Among the significant deals at Adipec 2022 was the signing of a historic agreement between the UAE and the US to catalyse $100 billion of investment in renewable energies and clean technologies in the UAE, US and emerging economies around the world by 2035.

Adipec 2023 will take place in Abu Dhabi from October 2-5, about a month before the UAE hosts the Cop28 climate summit.

