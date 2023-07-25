Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed tours Liwa Date Festival

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, witnessed Emirati heritage on full display during a tour of Liwa Date Festival on Tuesday.

Sheikh Khaled led a high-level delegation visiting the 19th instalment of the festival, viewed as one of the most important events in the country's cultural calendar.

He was told how enterprising farmers have embraced cutting-edge technology to help the beloved fruit to thrive.

The annual event features a pop-up market, as well as an auction where large crowds of visitors can purchase a wide variety of date products.

Thousands of farmers turn out in force each year to show off their produce and bid to win their share of a Dh8 million ($2.17 million) prize fund for being best in show.

Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the latest developments and advances in date palm cultivation.

He met a number of participants in the festival, representing both home-grown and international companies, which offered insight into the staple food's treasured place in Emirati life.

The festival, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, got under way on July 17 and will conclude on Sunday.

Sheikh Khaled was joined by Maj Gen Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, commander-in-chief of Abu Dhabi Police and chairman of the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programmes; Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of both the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and several senior officials.