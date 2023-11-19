Sheikh Mohammed ensures improvement at UAE's Al Kalba Hopital by replacing director

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has replaced the director of Al Kalba Hospital after the centre was found to be one of the poorest-rated government services.

The Director General of the Emirates Health Foundation was asked to attend the hospital over the next month to ensure the improvement of services. It was not revealed who the new director would be.

The news came on Sunday after Sheikh Mohammed revealed the latest government services that have been evaluated as the best and the worst in the UAE.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure service centre in Ras Al Khaimah also received a poor evaluation.

Sheikh Mohammed announced that the worst-performing services would be given a 60-day period to improve. Should no improvement be made employees at the centres would have their employment contracts terminated or modified.

“Interacting with the public in a positive way through service channels is a basic duty of every government official,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Of government service centres, 124 were assessed on the UAE's 6-star rating system either in person, through call centres or via digital services.

Emirates Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the Ministry of Interior were both lauded as best performing services, with six centres between them receiving the maximum rating.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that the Al Dhafra's centre obtained six stars, rising from four in just one year.