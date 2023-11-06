UAE President attends Union Fortress military parade on Yas Island

President Sheikh Mohamed attended Sunday's Union Fortress military parade, which was organised by the Ministry of Defence on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The parade, in its ninth year, showcased an array of armed forces units and formations, each demonstrating their high state of readiness and advanced defensive capabilities, state news agency Wam reported.

رئيس الدولة يشهد النسخة التاسعة من العرض العسكري "حصن الاتحاد"، الذي تنظمه وزارة الدفاع، ويبرز القدرات القتالية والجاهزية الدفاعية والهجومية للقوات المسلحة الإماراتية ودورها في الدفاع عن الوطن وحفظ أمنه. pic.twitter.com/uOiEOnHR5o — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) November 5, 2023

The live demonstrations included mock-up combat scenarios designed to showcase the abilities of the armed forces in challenging conditions.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the “high readiness of the Armed Forces and security forces, the advanced level of their members and units, and the sophisticated capabilities they possess”, Wam said.

“The armed forces have faithfully guarded the UAE's developmental journey for decades and will continue to be a symbol of the nation's resilience and honour,” he said.

The parade was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra region; and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain region.

Also in attendance were Mohammed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, chief of staff of the Armed Forces.