UAE provides Chad with military and security equipment

The UAE has sent a shipment of military vehicles and security equipment to Chad to support its counterterrorism efforts and enhance border protection.

Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Chad, delivered the supplies to Lt Gen Daoud Yahya Brahim, Chad’s Minister of Defence, who was accompanied by the Chadian army chief, the Chadian reserve forces chief and high-ranking Chadian military officials.

Mr Brahim thanked the UAE for its continuing support, which he said will contribute to restoring peace and stability in the region. He said military co-operation plays a key role in enhancing security and efforts to overcome challenges.

The initiative falls within the framework of the strong ties between the UAE and Chad at various levels, which have resulted in the signing of several bilateral agreements, including a military co-operation agreement in June during the official visit to Abu Dhabi of Mahamat Idriss Deby, chairman of Chad's Transitional Military Council.

The UAE has provided humanitarian aid and food supplies to Sudanese refugees in Chad who fled their war-torn homeland. It also established a field hospital in Amdjarass.

The UN estimates that more than 300,000 fled from Darfur to Chad since April 15, when fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in Khartoum.

Since the conflict started, the UAE has operated an air and sea bridge to the region, transporting nearly 2,000 tonnes of medical, food and aid relief to Port Sudan and Chad.