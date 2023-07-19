UAE's field hospital in Chad treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees

The UAE's field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad, has treated 1,220 Sudanese refugees since it opened ten days ago.

The hospital, opened under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed, focuses on cases involving women, children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

More than 1,000 were related to internal issues, 104 were surgical and 65 orthopaedic. The hospital has performed ten operations. It is currently accommodating ten inpatients.

The medical facility is part of the UAE’s humanitarian assistance to support Sudanese people affected by the conflict.

It is also in line with the UAE’s efforts to help Chad cope with the influx of refugees.

Since the conflict started on April 15, the UAE has operated an air and sea bridge to the region, transporting nearly 2,000 tonnes of medical, food and relief materials to Port Sudan and Chad.

The fighting, which is centred in Khartoum, erupted on April 15, when a power struggle between rival army generals spilt into all-out war.

It has killed thousands and displaced three million people, of whom more than 700,000 crossed into neighbouring nations, chiefly Egypt, Chad, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, in search of a safe haven.

Attempts to find a truce to the three-month war have so far been unsuccessful, with both sides either ignoring or not fully respecting several ceasefires mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia.