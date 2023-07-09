UAE opens Chad field hospital to support Sudanese refugees

The UAE has opened a field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad to support Sudanese refugees, under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, opened the field hospital on Sunday, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Al Shamsi said that the opening of the hospital is part of the continuing humanitarian relief and medical support provided by the UAE to Sudanese nationals fleeing the crisis-hit country.

The construction of the hospital aims at supporting and alleviating the suffering of refugees, Mr Al Shamsi said.

The project is the latest package of support provided by the UAE offering medical services to those in need, especially the most vulnerable groups including the sick, children, the elderly and women.

Mr Al Shamsi added that the UAE will continue to monitor the humanitarian situation in Sudan and its impact on neighbouring countries.

He said that the field hospital will continue to provide the highest level of services to the Sudanese people.

The field hospital has been established with contributions from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week.

The UAE has delivered nearly 2,000 tonnes of medical, food and relief packages to Port Sudan since the crisis began in April.

Latest from the crisis in Sudan – in pictures