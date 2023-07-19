President Sheikh Mohamed wishes peace and harmony on Hijri New Year

President Sheikh Mohamed has wished peace and harmony around the world as Muslims celebrate Hirji on Wednesday.

"On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of the UAE and to Muslims everywhere," he wrote.

"We pray to God that the new year is filled with progress and stability, and that it brings a renewed commitment to peace and harmony around the world."

Sheikh Mohamed marked the advent of the Hijri year 1444 with congratulatory messages to the kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Muslim countries.

The UAE President wished them good health and happiness, progress and prosperity for their people, and dignity and glory for their nations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also shared a new year message.

"Congratulations to everyone on the occasion of the new Hijri year," he wrote on Twitter.

"May the United Arab Emirates and its people be well every year. May all Arab and Islamic nations be in safety, security, stability, and prosperity.

"May we be closer to each other and may our hearts be closer to the God of all beings every year."

The public and private sector holiday will fall on Friday, July 21.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, also shared his new year wishes.

"As a new Hijri year commences, we are reminded of the values of tolerance and peace that have guided the Islamic civilisation and instilled by our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)," he wrote on Twitter.

"Wishing our beloved UAE, its leadership and people, and all Islamic nations, a year filled with prosperity and blessings."