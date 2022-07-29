UAE President sends messages of congratulations to Arab leaders for Hijri New Year

President Sheikh Mohamed has marked the advent of the Hijri year 1444 with congratulatory messages to the kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Muslim countries.

The UAE President wished them good health and happiness, further progress and prosperity for their peoples, and dignity and glory for their nations.

Congratulations to the people of the UAE and to Muslims around the world on the occasion of Hijri New Year. We pray to God that the year ahead will be one of progress and stability, as we reflect on the significance of the Prophet’s migration in pursuit of peace and security. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 29, 2022

In a message on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said he hoped the year ahead would bring progress and stability.

“Congratulations to the people of the UAE and to Muslims around the world on the occasion of the Hijri New Year,” he said.

“We pray to God that the year ahead will be one of progress and stability, as we reflect on the significance of the Prophet’s migration in pursuit of peace and security.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar greetings to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.