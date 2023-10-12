President Sheikh Mohamed receives US Secretary of Commerce

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received Gina Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed current bilateral relations and opportunities to grow ties in all fields, particularly across economy, investment and commerce.

In attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US, and the US delegation accompanying the Commerce Secretary.