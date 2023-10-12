President Sheikh Mohamed and Biden call for civilians to be protected in Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed and US President Joe Biden have stressed the importance of delivering crucial humanitarian support to those affected by the Israel-Gaza conflict.

In a phone call, the two leaders called for open safe corridors to be maintained to ensure aid reaches people caught up in the conflict, state news agency Wam reported early on Thursday morning.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Biden urged the international community to come together to lead calls for restraint and an immediate de-escalation of ongoing violence.

They agreed that the protection of civilians was paramount and emphasised the need to achieve peace, stability and security in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday directed $20 million in aid for the Palestinian people.

He said the key assistance would be channelled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The death toll resulting from days of fierce fighting is approaching 2,500.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed the number of deaths in Israel has reached 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded, while the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to about 1,200 people, a representative for the Health Ministry in Gaza said

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a phone call with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian, said the safety of citizens was critical.

The two ministers discussed the repercussions of the unfolding humanitarian crisis during the call, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah warned of the dangers of a continuing escalation of violence for the security and stability of the region.

He urged the international community to unite to eliminate extremism, violence and calm rising tensions that he said “could have dire consequences for the region and its peoples”.