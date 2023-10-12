Death toll in Gaza rises as sole power plant shut down - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,200 people following further Israeli bombardments on the sixth day since Hamas's surprise attack.

Gaza’s sole power plant has shut down completely leaving civilians “cut off from the world”.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden warned Iran to “be careful” after the Hamas attacks.

The UN Security Council has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.