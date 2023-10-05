President Sheikh Mohamed receives speaker of Iranian Parliament

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Qalibaf, who was accompanied by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his wishes for the continued progress of the UAE.

The two sides discussed relations and ways to enhance ties, especially at the parliamentary level, as well as various issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also addressed the role of parliaments in strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering the values of coexistence, understanding and co-operation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Ali Al Shamsi, secretary general of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President; Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, as well as several members of the Federal National Council and senior officials in addition to members of the delegation accompanying the Iranian Parliament Speaker.