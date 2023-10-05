World Teachers' Day: UAE leaders praise the 'noble mission' of educators

President Sheikh Mohamed offered praise for those in the teaching profession to mark World Teachers' Day on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed was among the leaders of the UAE who lauded teachers for the efforts they make to build future generations.

“On World Teachers' Day, I express gratitude and appreciation for their dedication and noble mission in education,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our investment in education is a key source of success in various fields, and the teacher is the cornerstone in this national mission, bearing a significant responsibility with families in nurturing generations with strong values and ethics.”

في اليوم العالمي للمعلمين، أعبر لهم عن الامتنان والتقدير لعطائهم ورسالتهم السامية في التربية والتعليم. استثمارنا في التعليم مصدر رئيس لنجاحنا في مختلف المجالات، والمعلم هو الركيزة الأساس في هذه المهمة الوطنية، وعليه مسؤولية كبيرة مع الأسرة في تنشئة الأجيال على القيم والأخلاق… pic.twitter.com/QhU5m5n0g9 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 5, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his view that teaching is the most noble profession known to mankind.

Sheikh Mohammed shared his opinion on social media to mark World Teachers' Day, which takes every October 5.

“Teaching is the noblest profession recognised by humanity. Prophets teach people about goodness. Leaders function as both educators and exemplars for their communities,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“Within their households, mothers and fathers play the role of educators. The mother embodies the essence of a school. Collectively, we all possess the role of educators.

المعلم أشرف وظيفة عرفها البشر … الأنبياء معلمون للناس الخير .. القادة معلمون وقدوات لشعوبهم .. الأمهات والآباء معلمون في أسرهم .. والأم مدرسة … كلنا معلمون .. وفي يوم المعلم نشكر ونقدر جميع المعلمين والمعلمات المخلصين في مهامهم الوطنية .. من مدارسنا نرى مستقبل بلادنا .. pic.twitter.com/gtdsu4oogH — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 5, 2023

“On Teacher's Day, our gratitude extends to all dedicated male and female teachers for their unwavering commitment to national responsibilities. Through our educational institutions, we see the future of our nation.”

More voices offer praise

Sheikh Mohammed was not alone in praising the role that teachers play in shaping future generations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, also paid tribute, reported state news agency Wam.

He emphasised the indispensable role of educators in preparing UAE pupils to make a meaningful contribution to the nation's development, by equipping them with knowledge, values and leadership qualities.

Sheikh Abdullah further stressed the crucial role of teachers in developing critical and creative thinking at all educational levels.

He also highlighted the import role of parents in collaborating with teachers to foster generations of “future builders”.

Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of Education, added his voice to those paying tribute on Wam.

“On World Teachers' Day, the world celebrates teachers' efforts, excellence, professional competence and pivotal role in the educational process,” he said.

“Teachers are the bedrock of empowering future generations to devise effective solutions to all the issues and challenges facing societies and contribute to the UAE's achievements to further solidify the country's pioneering position globally.

“On this occasion, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to teachers for their constructive efforts in conveying education and knowledge.

“We reaffirm our keenness to continue cultivating their capabilities and ensuring they possess the skills and tools they need to improve the educational outcomes and empower today's generations to continue the UAE's comprehensive and sustainable development march,” he added.