President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to family of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi in Sharjah

Sheikh Mohamed calls for strength and solace to be bestowed upon family

Sep 29, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed has offered condolences to the family of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi in Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohamed paid a visit to the condolence majlis in Sharjah where he prayed that Mr Al Ketbi receive eternal rest, and for strength and solace to his family.

He also praised Mr Al Ketbi's lifetime of loyal service to his country and its people, according to state news agency Wam.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed in offering condolences were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Updated: September 29, 2023, 1:12 PM
Abu DhabiSharjahSheikh Mohamed bin ZayedUAE
