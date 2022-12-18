Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa International Festival

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in the western region, visited the Liwa International Festival, a two-week cultural extravaganza taking place in Al Dhafra desert.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and Liwa Sport Club, the family-friendly event runs until December 31.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan toured several locations and found out more about the activities, tournaments, heritage events and entertainment on the festival's agenda.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits this year's Liwa International Festival, with a stop at Liwa Village. Photo: Wam

He also paid a visit to the recently opened Liwa Village, where he met several celebrities including Steve Harvey, Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker.

The US stars are in the UAE capital for FuelFest Arabia, the Middle East debut of the car and music festival founded by Walker, brother of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker.

Ludacris and Gibson will perform as part of the event.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the festival for the huge turnout it recorded, and stressed the importance of providing all the necessary support to ensure its success.

The festival has become an important part of the UAE and Al Dhafra region's calendar, attracting visitors who come for the culture, adventure, camping, motorsports and more.

The last two days of the festival revolve around an epic hill climb tournament, in which cars take on Moreeb Dune.

About a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Abu Dhabi, Liwa Village is made up of six zones, each with a range of things to do.

At the Souq, visitors can enjoy a night market and traditional Emirati practices such as henna art and khoos basket-weaving. The Oasis offers a place for tranquillity and relaxation with activities such as terrarium-making and jewellery-designing on offer.

There's also a central Pavilion, a play zone filled with e-gaming machines and an arcade zone and an immersive dining space showcasing regional and international restaurants and where visitors can enjoy a meal under the desert sky.

Several live performances are scheduled throughout the festival including by regional artists Abdallah Al Rowaished, Khaled Al Mulla, Hamad Alameri, Abadi Al Johar and more.

Liwa Village opens in Abu Dhabi — in pictures