Fast & Furious stars gear up for FuelFest Arabia at Liwa Village in Abu Dhabi

There’s plenty happening in Liwa Village, which is hosting a two-week family-friendly festival in the desert

The event, which began on Friday and runs until December 31, celebrates Emirati culture with art, concerts, shopping, cultural workshops, a night market and more.

One major highlight is FuelFest Arabia, the Middle East debut of the car and music festival founded by Cody Walker, brother of late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker.

To be held on Saturday and Sunday, the event will feature guest appearances by US rapper and Fast & Furious stars Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, as well as a range of modified, performance-built and rare cars and trucks from around the world.

Ludracris will perform at FuelFest Arabia during the Liwa Festival. AFP

Fans and enthusiasts will also be treated to live drifting and drag racing, as well as an exclusive concert by Ludacris on Sunday, who will perform his large repertoire of hits, such as Get Back, Southern Hospitality and Move. Entry to the Ludacris show is charged separately, with prices starting at Dh150.

Liwa Village is made up of six zones, each with a range of different things to do.

There's the Souq, an area rooted in heritage and tradition that houses a night market, where things such as spices and oud are sold. Visitors can also experience customary practices such as Henna art, khoos basket-weaving, live cooking sessions and more.

The Oasis, meanwhile, is a spot offering tranquility and relaxation.

The Oasis section of Liwa Village. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The space is decorated in calming tones of white mixed with greenery. Things to do include terrarium-making, jewellery-designing, terracotta pot-painting and tea excursions.

In the centre of Liwa Village is the Pavilion, an area to relax, and reconnect, while Graze is the immersive dining space in the Souq that appeals to all the senses.

It features regional and international restaurants and a dining environment that uses digital technology under the stars for a spectacular meal.

The main stage is hosting marquee moments throughout the event and there’s an expansive majlis seating area where live performances will take place. On the schedule are regional artists including Abdullah Ruwaished, Khaled Al Mulla, Hamad Al Ameri, Abadi Al Johar and more.

Finally, don’t be fooled by the Playzone. Despite its name the area is open to everyone — children, teenagers and adults. It features a dedicated e-gaming area with arcade machines, as well as sweet treats for all to enjoy.

Until December 31; from Dh15; more information is at liwafestival.com