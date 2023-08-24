Emirates Red Crescent launches Dh5 million housing project for Pakistan flood victims

Emirates Red Crescent has announced a new housing project to support flood victims in Pakistan.

The project was launched on Thursday as part of a Dh5 million plan to help support families affected by the floods in the Sindh province in 2022, state news agency Wam reported.

ERC has joined forces with Dubai Islamic Bank to finance and build housing in the affected areas, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Pakistan received a record amount of rainfall in 2022, resulting in devastating floods that killed more than 1,200 people and affected more than 33 million.

Heavy monsoon rains caused flash floods along the Indus and Kabul rivers that swept away homes, roads, crops and bridges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the time called the flooding "the worst in the history of Pakistan" and estimated that it could cost at least $10 billion to recover from the damage.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, deputy secretary general for local affairs at ERC, said the collaboration with Dubai Islamic Bank will build on the UAE's commitment to prevent human suffering and preserve human dignity everywhere.

The announcement comes days after the ERC completed a Dh65 million project to help Syrian families affected by the earthquake that hit the country in February.

The housing project was inaugurated on Monday to coincide with World Humanitarian Day – Saturday, August 19.

Each housing unit has two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom. The units can accommodate up to six people.

