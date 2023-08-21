Emirates Red Crescent inaugurates housing project in Syria for earthquake relief

The inauguration has taken place in Syria of a 47-unit prefabricated housing project created by the Emirates Red Crescent.

The project was announced in April as part of a Dh65 million project to help Syrian families affected by the earthquake that hit the country in February.

The housing project was inaugurated to coincide with World Humanitarian Day which was taking place on Saturday, August 19.

Hamoud Al Junaibi, acting ERC secretary general, said the Al Naqa’a housing project is an extension of the humanitarian and relief efforts undertaken by the UAE in Syria.

“The housing project was inaugurated to coincide with World Humanitarian Day in confirmation of the ERC’s commitment to continue the UAE’s efforts to mitigate the repercussions of natural disasters and crises on the lives of people in sisterly and friendly countries,” he said, according to state news agency Wam.

Each housing unit has two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom. The units can accommodate up to six people.

“The high-quality and fully serviced Al Naqa’a housing project will contribute to bringing about stability for a number of families who lost their homes as a result of the earthquake,” said Amer Hilal, Governor of Latakia, where the units are being built.