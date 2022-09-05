Pakistan floods: UAE's Al-Futtaim Group donates Dh1 million worth of aid

The UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group has donated Dh1 million in aid to help those affected by the floods in Pakistan.

In the past weeks, the south Asian country has received a record amount of rainfall, resulting in devastating floods that have killed more than 1,200 people and affected more than 33 million.

The aid will be in the form of direct food support, medicine and other necessities for individuals and families.

“Along with the rest of the world, we have been shocked and saddened by the situation in Pakistan,” said Moza Al Futtaim, ambassador of corporate social responsibility at Al-Futtaim Group.

“We have an ongoing commitment to have a positive impact on the communities we operate in, so we are proud to be able to contribute in some way to complement the broader effort.

“We stand with the Pakistani people and hope our funds can go some way to helping them rebuild their communities at this difficult time.”

Last month, the government of Pakistan and the UN raised a formal appeal for donations in response to the floods.

The 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan focuses on the needs of millions of people, including life-saving response activities such as food security, assistance for agriculture and livestock, shelter and non-food items, nutrition programmes, primary health services, protection, water and sanitation, women’s health and education support.

The UAE is operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered aid worth Dh50 million ($13.6m) to be delivered to Pakistan.

The food aid will be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in co-operation with the World Food Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.