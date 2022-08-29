UAE opens air bridge to send humanitarian aid to Pakistan

The UAE has begun operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid to those affected by the monsoon flooding in Pakistan.

The death toll has reached 1,061 since June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday, with 28 more people having died in the past 24 hours.

The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency, mobilise the army for relief efforts and call for international assistance.

Villages with weak infrastructure from the Sindh province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been affected so far, with rescue teams struggling to access many areas.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence, represented by the Joint Operations Command, is overseeing the delivery of relief aid from the Emirates, which includes shelter materials, humanitarian needs, food and medical parcels.

Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, the UAE's ambassador to Pakistan, said the first Emirati relief aid plane flew on Monday morning to Pakistan and will be followed by several more in the coming days to provide support.

تنفيذاّ لتوجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ #محمد_بن_زايد_آل_نهيان رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله لدعم المناطق المتضررة من السيول والفيضانات بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الصديقة، بدأت قيادة العمليات المشتركة في وزارة الدفاع بتسيّر جسراً جوياً من #المساعدات_الإنسانية العاجلة للشعب الباكستاني. pic.twitter.com/qVoXnATKo8 — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 29, 2022

The aid is being delivered following directives issued by President Sheikh Mohamed to provide all forms of support to Pakistan.

Mr Al Zaabi said the provision of aid underlines the strength of relations between the two countries.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador in Islamabad, accompanied by senior Pakistani government and NDMA officials receives the first flight of UAE relief airbridge to support floods & torrential rain affectees in Islamic Republic of Pakistan#UAEAid pic.twitter.com/M3kzNHEndw — UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) August 29, 2022

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed ordered 3,000 tonnes of food supplies and other humanitarian aid to be delivered to Pakistan.

The UAE aid includes about 3,000 tonnes of food supplies, medical and pharmaceutical items, and tents and shelter materials.

Teams from the UAE will also provide humanitarian support.

The death toll is likely to rise because hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges, AFP reported.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent but it also brings destruction.

Officials say this year's flooding has affected more than 33 million people — one in seven Pakistanis — destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

The NDMA said more than two million acres of cultivated crops had been wiped out, with 3,457 kilometres of roads destroyed and 157 bridges washed away.

