UAE flies 30 tonnes of aid and 10,000 tents to flood-hit Sudan

The UAE has dispatched aid to people affected by flash flooding in Sudan.

The shipment included 15 tonnes of food, including rice, flour and sugar, as well as 15 tonnes of medical items and about 10,000 tents.

Sudan declared a state of emergency in six states following the floods.

In Khartoum, Sudanese authorities on Saturday said at least 89 people have been killed and another 40 injured by the floods. A total of 23,081 homes have been destroyed and another 33,999 damaged, they said.

The aid was sent by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the delegation to Sudan, told Wam: “With the arrival of the first flight of the UAE relief air bridge, the UAE aid to the Sudanese floods-affected people signifies the depth of ties between the two brotherly countries.”

The aim was “alleviating the suffering of Sudanese families and improving their living conditions”, he said.

The relief supplies include about 10,000 tents which can accommodate more than 50,000 people and displaced families.

Mr Al Kaabi also indicated that the UAE relief air bridge will be followed by three more flights.

“The relief supplies include around 10,000 tents, 28,000 food parcels, 120 tonnes of various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials, which will help improve the living conditions of more than 140,000 affected people in the states of River Nile, Khartoum and Gezira,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

An Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation has visited flood-hit states to determine the extent of the damage to people, property and crops, Mr Al Kaabi said.

He added ERC field teams would set up tents to shelter people and provide psychological support to the affected people.

Further supplies will be sent.

A statement released by UAE news agency Wam added: “The medical aid included supplies needed by emergency medical teams and first aid for the injured, in addition to materials for personal care, while foodstuffs included basic items such as rice, flour, sugar, powdered milk, tea and lentils.”

On August 20, Sheikh Mohamed ordered humanitarian aid worth Dh25 million to be delivered to Sudan to support thousands of people affected by the floods.

The assistance is in line with the UAE's humanitarian vision to help people in need, authorities said.

The Red Crescent Authority is supervising the transfer of the relief supplies to Khartoum, which will be given to more than 140,000 affected people in several provinces.