UAE opens air bridge to send relief supplies for flood victims in Sudan

The UAE is operating an air bridge to transport large quantities of aid to help those affected by torrential rains and floods in Sudan.

The Red Crescent Authority is supervising the transfer of the relief supplies to Khartoum, which will be given to more than 140,000 affected people in several provinces.

The aid includes about 10,000 tents, 28,000 food and health aid parcels, 120 tonnes of shelter materials and other urgent relief supplies.

State news agency Wam said on Saturday that the first aircraft carried 30 tonnes of shelter materials, and will be followed by three other planes.

The supplies have been received by a delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent, which is currently in Sudan to provide support and assistance and supervise the relief programme that has been going on for several days.

So far, large quantities of aid from the local markets have been distributed there.

On August 20, President Sheikh Mohamed ordered humanitarian aid worth Dh25 million to be delivered to Sudan, to support thousands of people affected by devastating floods in the country.

The assistance is in line with the UAE's humanitarian vision to help people in need around the globe, authorities said.

Sudan is reeling under severe flash floods.

At least 89 people have been killed since the start of the country’s rainy season in May, an official said on Tuesday.

The death toll comes as rains continue to pour across the east African nation.

About 20,000 houses have been “completely destroyed” around the country and more than 30,000 partly damaged, said Brig Gen Abdul Jalil Abdul Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defence.

The UN said more than 146,200 people have been affected by floods. Footage aired by local media shows rising waters submerging villages. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six of the country’s 18 provinces.

The western Darfur region and the provinces of Nile River, White Nile, West Kordofan and South Kordofan are among the hardest hit, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

UN agencies suffer from significant funding shortages. OCHA said donors provided about $608 million for Sudan’s humanitarian response so far this year — less than a third of what is required.

Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September. More than 80 people were killed last year in flood-related incidents during the rainy season.