UAE distributes 250 tonnes of relief supplies to flood victims in Malaysia

The Emirates Red Crescent has distributed 250 tonnes of relief supplies to people affected by floods in Malaysia.

It forms part of the first phase of a relief aid campaign that focuses on shelter, food and health requirements. Other stages will follow, said officials.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, directed parcels to be delivered in support of relief efforts.

The campaign is being co-ordinated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The distribution of the aid was attended by Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Crown Prince of Pahang Province, and Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE ambassador to Malaysia.

Mr Shah thanked the UAE for the aid.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC secretary general, said the UAE is boosting its efforts to address natural disasters.

The UAE was among the first countries to announce its solidarity with Malaysia during this crisis, he said.

On December 29, Emirates Red Crescent officials visited flooded areas in Malaysia.

Torrential rain caused devastating flooding in eight states, leaving towns and villages submerged and causing widespread damage to facilities and infrastructure.