Pakistan floods: death toll passes 1,000 as south braces for deluge

Pakistan's flooded southern Sindh province braced on Sunday for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north as the death toll from this year's monsoon passed 1,000.

The mighty Indus River that flows through Pakistan's second-most populous region is fed by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north, many of which have burst their banks following record rains and glacier melt.

Officials said torrents of water were expected to reach Sindh in the next few days, bringing more misery to millions already affected by the floods.

"Right now, Indus is in high flood," said Aziz Soomro, the supervisor of a barrage that regulates the river's flow near Sukkur.

He said every sluice gate had been opened to deal with a river flow of more than 600,000 cubic metres per second.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but it also brings destruction.

Monsoon flooding this year has affected more than 33 million people, about one in seven Pakistanis, destroying or damaging nearly a million homes.

On Sunday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said the death toll from the monsoon rains had reached 1,033, with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours.

The flooding is being compared to 2010, the worst on record, when more than 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

In parts of Sindh, the only areas of dry land are elevated roads and railway tracks, along which tens of thousands of rural poor have taken shelter with their livestock.

Near Sukkur, a row of tents stretched for two kilometres, with people still arriving by boats loaded with cots and cooking utensils — the only possessions they could salvage.

"Water started rising in the river from yesterday, inundating all the villages and forcing us to flee," labourer Wakeel Ahmed, 22, told AFP.

Prime Minister Shebahz Sharif, who visited Sindh on Saturday, said on Twitter: "The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated."

He was scheduled to visit the neighbouring province of Balochistan, which has also suffered widespread flooding, on Sunday.

The disaster could not come at a worse time for Pakistan as it struggles with an economic crisis and political turmoil following the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April.

Mr Sharif on Friday appealed for international help to deal with the flooding, with the UAE, Turkey and Canada among countries that have responded so far