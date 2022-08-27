President Sheikh Mohamed orders 3,000 tonnes of food aid for flood-hit Pakistan

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered 3,000 tonnes of food supplies and other humanitarian aid to be delivered to Pakistan to support thousands of people affected by flooding.

Flash flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan has killed about 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the phone, offered condolences to the victims and offered the UAE’s full support. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message.

Pakistan has been hit with particularly heavy rains this year and rescuers have struggled to move thousands out of flooded areas.

The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency, mobilise the army for relief efforts and call for international assistance.

The UAE aid includes about 3,000 tonnes of food supplies, as well as more medical and pharmaceutical items, in addition to tents and shelter materials.

Teams from the UAE will provide humanitarian support.

On Saturday, the UAE sent aid to people affected by flash flooding in Sudan.

The shipment included 15 tonnes of food, including rice, flour and sugar, as well as 15 tonnes of medical items.

The first 30 tonnes of aid will be followed by three more shipments.