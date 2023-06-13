UAE issues recalls for GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox vehicles

Read more: UAE car recalls top 34,000 this year

The Ministry of Economy has issued recall notices for 556 GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox vehicles in the UAE that were built in Mexico between 2020 and 2023.

The ministry said certain vehicles may not conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards regarding child restraints and booster seat anchorage systems.

It said one or more of the four rear lower child seat LATCH (lower anchors and tethers for children) anchorage bars could have been finished with excessive powder coating, which could cause portions of the bar to exceed the diameter requirement.

“Excessive powder coating could, in rare cases, prevent the installation of a child seat using the Latch anchorage bars. If child seats are not properly installed, there is increased risk of injury in a crash,” the ministry said.

The ministry said if the issue was applicable to their car, owners should install child seats using the vehicle’s rear seat belts, “in accordance with the vehicle owner’s manual and child-seat manufacturer’s installation instructions until the recall repair is performed”.

Biggest recalls this year: in pictures

Expand Autoplay A number of Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled due to an issue with the eCall system

The Latch system consists of hooks installed in vehicles to make it easier to install child safety seats without using seat belts.

On recall, the dealers will inspect and, if necessary, remove and replace the finish on the rear seat Latch anchorage bars.

Figures released by the ministry earlier this month showed it issued 27 recalls for 34,386 cars this year.

The recalls ranged from manufacturers such as Ford, Mercedes, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Bentley, Dodge and Land Rover.

This marked a decrease of about 41 per cent compared to the same period last year. During the first five months of last year, the ministry issued 65 recall notices for about 59,000 cars.