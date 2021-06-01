UAE features among list of world’s most supercar-smitten countries on social media

You don’t need to have the visual acuity of Clark Kent when he slings aside his spectacles to spot a supercar in the UAE, but a new list shows just how much the nation loves that particular sphere of motoring royalty.

According to new research, the Emirates places fifth in a list dedicated to uncovering the areas where these luxury charabancs are most heavily concentrated and, indeed, shouted about.

Motoring review website Chasing Cars analysed thousands of Instagram posts to see which brands were the most popular, and just where the vehicles and their owners were residing.

The organisation balanced the number of supercar hashtags against the number of drivers in each place to indicate whose roads apparently had the highest density of drivers.

Way ahead of the pack at the top of the list is Monaco (no surprise there).

Perhaps less obvious to predict would be the placings of Denmark and Portugal at two and three respectively, with New Zealand just nudging ahead of the UAE to complete the top five.

To show Monaco’s dominance, there are three Instagram posts per motorist in the sovereign city state, according to the Chasing Cars analysis. which is 19 times higher than second-placed Denmark. That’s a lot of shiny Euro metal in digital format.

Things change considerably, however, when it comes to the top five cities where these posts are coming from. You’d bet Dubai at least would be in there, but apparently not.

Miami in the US tops that list, but the number two city, Manchester in north-west England, may well raise a few eyebrows. Canada's Vancouver comes in third, with perhaps a more expected placing of glitzy US hot spot Las Vegas next in line. Scottish capital Edinburgh rounds out that top five.

Models that get the most Instagram love according to the research are the Ford GT. Heavy presence from McLaren in the top 10, too, with the P1 (second), 720S (fourth), F1 (fifth), and Senna (seventh) all featuring in the mix.

The Bugatti Chiron nipped in at number three, with the Ferrari F40 and LaFerrari at six and eight respectively. The Porsche 911 Turbo and Audi R8 V10 took up the last two slots.

Qosty Byogaani Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny Four stars

The Details Article 15

Tour de France 2017: Stage 5 Vittel - La Planche de Belles Filles, 160.5km It is a shorter stage, but one that will lead to a brutal uphill finish. This is the third visit in six editions since it was introduced to the race in 2012. Reigning champion Chris Froome won that race.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Tathoor, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 1,000m

Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

Winner: Aiz Alawda, Fernando Jara, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohammed Daggash

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Al Ain Mile Group 3 (PA) Dh350,000 1,600m

Winner: Somoud, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: Al Jazi, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

F1 drivers' standings 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 281 2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 222 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 177 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 138 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 93 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 86 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 56

Squad for first two ODIs Kohli (c), Rohit, Dhawan, Rayudu, Pandey, Dhoni (wk), Pant, Jadeja, Chahal, Kuldeep, Khaleel, Shami, Thakur, Rahul.

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

