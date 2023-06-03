UAE car recalls top 34,000 this year

The Ministry of Economy issued 27 recall notices involving thousands of cars due to various manufacturing issues in the first five months of this year.

Recalls were announced for 34,386 cars of different types of models and manufacturers such as Ford, Mercedes, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Bentley, Dodge and Land Rover.

This marked a decrease of about 41 per cent, compared to the same period last year. The highest number was in February, when 17,791 vehicles were recalled.

During the first five months of last year, the ministry issued 65 recall notices for about 59,000 cars.

The recalls were to rectify defects including non-functioning windscreen wiper motors, doors, airbags, rear-view cameras and the quality of welding between the steering column bracket and the cross-car beam.

Such defects have the potential to compromise the safety and performance of affected vehicles, making immediate corrective action necessary.

The main dealerships for the vehicles have contacted all customers with affected models to inspect and repair the faults and the work will be carried out free of charge.

Top recall issues among manufacturers in the first five months of 2023

Ford: steering wheel clock springs, airbag, front wiper motor, door latch springs, reprogramming the electronic parking brake, inspecting the quality of welding between the steering column bracket and the cross-car beam – 17,603 vehicles recalled

Mercedes: installing water drain plug in spare wheel well, glass-panel bonding and replacing the sliding roof, air-conditioning system drain hoses – 14,013 vehicles recalled

Jeep: eCall system, which can alert emergency services in the event of an accident, reprogramming the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) – 1,772 recalled vehicles

GMC/ Cadillac: rear-view camera, fuel pump module – 309 vehicles recalled

Dodge: sensor of the tyre pressure monitor system – 184 recalled vehicles

Lincoln: door latches – 133 vehicles recalled

Isuzu: steering shaft lower second bolt tightening torque value – 110 recalled vehicles

Kia: side air bag – 92 vehicles recalled

Land Rover: third-row seat back latch defect – 85 vehicles recalled

Mazda: airbag – 49 vehicles recalled

Bentley: sharp edge on airbag deflector – 36 vehicles recalled