Ministry issues recall for Ford Territory models built this year

The Ministry of Economy has issued a recall notice for Ford Territory models sold in the UAE that were manufactured this year.

The recall for 53 vehicles is to inspect the quality of welding between the steering column bracket and the cross-car beam.

“On affected vehicles, the steering column bracket may detach from the vehicle cross-car beam due to an incorrectly welded joint,” the ministry said. "When a steering column bracket begins to come loose, the customer may hear noise from the steering column."

The notice said the vehicles were manufactured in China.

The ministry added: “It is possible that the steering column bracket may detach from the vehicle cross-car beam, and the customer will be unable to steer the vehicle, increasing the risk of crash or injury.”

All customers with the affected China-built SUV should contact Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors for an appointment to inspect and fix the fault free of charge.

A recall notice was issued for 1,162 Jeep Grand Cherokee WL and L models manufactured between 2021 to 2023. AP

A separate recall notice was issued for 1,162 Jeep Grand Cherokee WL and L models made between 2021 and this year over its eCall system, which can alert the emergency services in the event of an accident.

“The eCall system is operating incorrectly due to several factors, including vehicle hardware, software, missed processes and communication-based issues, which may cause the vehicle to not comply with regulation for emergency technical requirements,” the ministry's consumer protection department said in the note.

“If the eCall system is inoperative and the vehicle is in an accident or an occupant of the vehicle is experiencing a medical emergency, then the risk of injury or severity of injury may increase to those requiring medical assistance.”

Al Futtaim Trading Enterprises, the main dealership for the vehicles in the UAE, will contact all customers with affected models to inspect and repair the fault.

“The recall action to inspect for the presence of eCall speaker and install an eCall speaker if missing, followed by an update of the Telematics Box Module (TBM) software,” the ministry added. "The work will be carried out free of charge."